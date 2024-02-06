No, you can't believe 'the science'

Copernicus surely had no idea when he got the Scientific Revolution underway in the 16th century that an unintended effect would be empowering agenda-driven bullies and fanatics.

Of course, science is a pillar of modern life for which we should be deeply grateful. It has given us longer and healthier lives, incredible material abundance, and abilities that were unfathomable a few generations ago.

It is "science" -- science used as a rhetorical tactic and ideological weapon -- that is a blight on 21st-century American life.

This faux science is not dispassionate but fired by a great moral certainty. It is not open to counter arguments and different interpretations but insists on only one answer to complicated or ambiguous questions. It is not rigorously neutral but aims to achieve cherished political goals.

The debate over gas stoves illustrates perfectly the faux scientific method.

First, researchers conduct flawed studies reaching alarming conclusions. Second, the media generates headlines about the findings that don't note the methodological inadequacies. Third, advocates agitate for changes to public policy based on what has magically become "the science."

A new study, for instance, concluded that a suspiciously precise 12.7% of childhood asthma cases are attributable to gas stoves.

The study relied on findings from other papers that, as economist Emily Oster points out, arrived at widely divergent outcomes, didn't account for other factors in households using gas stoves that might contribute to respiratory problems, and sometimes produced results that weren't even internally consistent.

All of this would have counseled caution that was notably missing in the media coverage. A headline in The Washington Post read, "Gas stove pollution causes 12.7% of childhood asthma, study finds." Yahoo News: "Gas stoves have given 650,000 U.S. children asthma, study finds." And so on.