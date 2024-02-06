No, we don't need women to register for the draft

If you wonder what Republicans are accomplishing in Washington, look no further than the Senate Armed Services Committee, where a majority of them voted to create the predicate for drafting women into the military.

Astonishingly, only five of the committee's 13 GOP members voted against an amendment requiring women to begin to register for the Selective Service.

It's unclear why this is a pressing national need, or why anyone believes that it would help during a major war. Perversely, though, it's considered a blow for gender equity, and, of course, that overwhelms all other considerations for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Currently, men between the ages of 18 and 26 must register with the Selective Service. This is the database that, in theory, we'd draw on in the event of a military draft.

A draft, which we haven't had since the Vietnam War, isn't supposed to be a mechanism for making people feel good about themselves or a tool of so-called social justice. Its purpose is to funnel manpower into the military as expeditiously as possible during a national crisis.

A draft is a gargantuan effort. As Max Margulies of West Point and Amy Rutenberg of Iowa State University note, during World War II, more than 180,000 volunteers helped process draftees at 11,000 draft and appeals boards. During Vietnam, 31,000 people did this work.

It would unnecessarily complicate this inherently difficult task to also screen all the young women in the country to find those suited to military roles at a time when, presumably, we'd need to quickly find and train new soldiers en masse.