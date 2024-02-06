No, we aren't Rome

An op-ed in The New York Times warns, as the headline puts it, that "America is an empire in decline," and finds a precedent in imperial Rome.

The piece, written by the co-author of a new book, "Why Empires Fall: Rome, America, and the Future of the West," shows that the cottage industry in comparisons between the United States and Rome is as robust as ever.

It is an irresistible temptation to superimpose the history of Rome and especially its decline and fall -- an enduring subject of fascination -- on top of our own experience and future.

Both conservatives and progressives are prone to their own versions of this narrative, tending to emphasize either moral decline or imperial overstretch respectively.

But the most important thing to know about us and our supposed imperial forbear is that we aren't Rome and aren't experiencing any of the most direct, spectacular causes of its fall.

It's become fashionable among some scholars to argue that there was no fall. There were no barbarian invasions. There was no material decline. Nothing to see here -- simply evolutionary change.

It is true that Rome's fall -- a long, messy process -- didn't unfold with the pleasing cinematic simplicity that the popular imagination might believe; the extent of the barbarian population transfers has been exaggerated and the Eastern half of the empire lived on for another 1,000 years.

Still, the Western Roman Empire unquestionably fell, with disastrous consequences for a long time. It's just that dragging us into it is wildly off base.

Rome tore itself apart with constant assassinations, usurpations and civil wars. It weakened itself economically and militarily, while confronting challenges from armed bands on its borders that it became incapable of handling as it steadily lost its territory and sources of financial support to barbarian groups.