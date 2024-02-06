No, Trump isn't going to drop out

After he's repeatedly survived the unsurvivable, we are supposed to believe that President Donald Trump might quit the presidential race before it truly begins because of a spate of negative polling.

This is the latest chatter among (unnamed) Republicans, according to a widely circulated Fox News report and cable news talking heads.

Trump is a volatile figure and things could get weird if he's far behind in the final weeks. But the idea that he is going to fall on his sword because the conventional wisdom has turned sharply against his chances runs starkly counter to all Trump's predilections and past actions.

Good luck convincing him he's going to lose after he survived the "Access Hollywood" tape that had GOP officeholders deserting him in droves, and after he prevailed on an election night when many people closest to him thought he was sure to go down to defeat.

There's nothing any political consultant, pollster or adviser can tell him about his dire political condition that he hasn't heard, and dismissed, before.

If the polling looks bad for him now, Hillary Clinton had sizable leads in 2016, too.

The assumption behind the Trump-might-drop chatter is that the president would want to avoid the psychological sting of a loss, but he's already signaled how he'll handle a defeat -- by saying he was robbed.

The anonymous Republicans speculating about this scenario surely are wish-casting and assume some other -- any other -- GOP presidential candidate would be better for the party's chances. This, too, is doubtful.