No, there won't be unity

Inaugural addresses are meant to be aspirational, so President Joe Biden might as well have doubled down on his call for unity in his address.

After the events of Jan. 6, there’s much to be said for more unity, or at least less poisonous division, and Biden’s emphasis on the theme was deeply felt and entirely sincere. But by making it his goal and the standard by which he’ll be judged, Biden is setting himself up for failure.

When he was walking the final leg of the inaugural parade route, a couple of CNN journalists shouted, “President Biden, can you unite the country?”

He didn’t answer, but if he had, honesty should have compelled him to say, “Actually, probably not.” Just as no one really got tired of all the winning under President Trump, no one is going to get tired of all the unifying under President Biden.

There are two problems with calls for unity. One is that they tend to be nebulous, leaving out what we are all supposed to be unifying around.

We should all respect and honor one another as Americans, and seek to preserve our governing institutions, but beyond that, it gets fuzzy.

The other problem is that calls for unity can carry an expectation of unity, i.e., the belief that truly reasonable people can’t or shouldn’t disagree in good faith on matters of profound significance. This is how self-styled unifiers end up becoming highhanded and divisive (Barack Obama often fell into this trap).

Regardless, there are deep factors in our politics and society that make unity more difficult to achieve than when Biden came up in politics.