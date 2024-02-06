No, the conservative justices didn't lie

The left simply lost the intellectual and political fight over the direction of the Supreme Court but can't bear to it admit it.

Progressives tell themselves instead that they've been undone by a series of dirty deeds, including the alleged deceit of conservative justices who lied to the U.S. Senate about their commitment to preserving Roe v. Wade.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes impeachment proceedings should be in play.

What the perjury case against the justices in the Dobbs majority lacks is any evidence of assurances made under oath or otherwise that they would vote to uphold a ruling of the court that had, justly, been under withering assault since it was handed down 50 years ago.

This shouldn't have been hard to figure out. Any judge who considers himself or herself an originalist was going to believe that Roe was bad law because there wasn't remotely colorable warrant for it under the Constitution. There might have been varying views on what deference was owed to precedent, or other tactical questions; there wasn't any meaningful disagreement on the core matter.

The dance that went on is that Democrats would try to get conservative nominees to say Roe had been a precedent for a long time. The nominees would agree, while not going any further. They'd often cite -- correctly -- the refusal to comment on contested questions going back to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's confirmation hearings.

Typical was an exchange between Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Amy Coney Barrett during her hearings. Klobuchar pressed Barrett whether Roe was a "super precedent," or a ruling that no one thinks is in play anymore. Barrett demurred, "I'm answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates that Roe doesn't fall in that category."