No, slavery didn't create capitalism

A recent episode of a Disney+ cartoon has woke kids performing a skit around the theme: "Slaves built this country."

The installment of "The Proud Family" series -- in which the kids find out the founder of their town was a slave owner -- is a cartoon version of "The 1619 Project," although "The 1619 Project" is cartoonish in its own right.

Hulu has just released a documentary (using the word loosely) version of The New York Times production, hosted by "The 1619 Project's" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones.

A new episode is devoted to the idea that slavery created American capitalism and is about as subtle as the Disney+ cartoon, relying extensively on the commentary of the Marxist academic Robin D.G. Kelley.

If there were any doubt about the radical agenda of "The 1619 Project" -- which has made a pretense of a neutral pursuit of the historical truth -- the Hulu show should remove it.

It argues that, as Hannah-Jones puts it, our "economic system was founded on buying and selling Black people." Imprinted by this legacy, American capitalism is brutish and exploitative to this day. In fact, there is a direct line from antebellum cotton plantations to 21st-century Amazon warehouses.

Yes, there's very little difference between, say, Joshua John Ward, "the king of the rice planters" who owned more than a thousand slaves in South Carolina, and Jeff Bezos.

The point is that the only way to fully reject racism and the legacy of slavery is to reject American capitalism. QED.

This is poisonous dreck.

Slavery has been a fact of human existence throughout recorded history. Why did it suddenly create capitalism a couple of centuries ago in a few select places, namely the Netherlands, Britain and the American colonies? Why didn't the Romans create it? The Vikings? The Spanish?