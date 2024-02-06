No, science can't tell us how to respond to the coronavirus

If you thought the coronavirus presented difficult policy questions, don’t worry — we have science.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted the other day, “The West Coast is — and will continue to be — guided by SCIENCE.”

Joe Biden has urged President Donald Trump, “Follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you.”

Neil DeGrasse Tyson calls the crisis “a giant experiment in whether the world will listen to scientists, now and going forward.”

The invocation of science as the ultimate authority capable of settling questions of how we should govern ourselves is a persistent feature of modern Western life going back several centuries, and has always been a mistake. It is especially so in this crisis, when so much is still unknown about the coronavirus and immensely complicated and consequential public policy questions are in play.

Modern science is obviously one of the wonders of our age. We owe it an unimaginable debt — for technological advancements in medicine, transportation, industry, communication, computing and more. All honor to Newton, Turing, Curie and Einstein.

The world was slow to react to the coronavirus, and yet the genetic code of the virus was publicly posted by China on Jan. 20, and South Korea had deployed a test kit by early February. It’s possible we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year.

Science has a limited competency, though. Once you are outside a lab setting and dealing with matters of public policy, questions of values and how to strike a balance between competing priorities come into play, and they simply can’t be settled by people in white lab coats.

Science can make the atomic bomb; it doesn’t tell us whether we should drop it. Science can tell us how to get to the moon; it doesn’t tell us whether we should go. Science can build nuclear reactors; it doesn’t tell us whether we should deploy them.