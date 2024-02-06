No party is innocent on US immigration policy

When it comes to immigration, and especially at this moment in our politics, I'm a "bothsides-er." These days, complaining about both sides -- Democrats and Republicans -- invites a lot of scorn and ridicule, usually from people on one side. On some issues that scorn might be deserved. But on immigration, I am happy to seethe with contempt on the sidelines.

Consider the brouhaha over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to the tiny liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard. I'm against using poor, desperate people as political props. The fact that DeSantis may have misled some migrants about what they were signing up for is even worse -- though cries of "human trafficking" and "kidnapping" strike me as ridiculous, partisan-fueled nonsense.

DeSantis' cynical stunt did everything he hoped it would. He upped the ante on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been sending busloads of (apparently consenting) migrants to liberal cities like New York and Chicago. Abbott's efforts have a high quotient of "owning the libs" to them as well, as he has not coordinated with local officials, preferring to drop them off by surprise, most recently at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence. Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey, another Republican, has been more responsible, coordinating with local officials to ensure migrants find support when they get off the bus.

But it was DeSantis' move that sent Democrats and much of the media into a frenzy of outrage -- which is exactly what he wanted. No wonder Donald Trump is reportedly furious that DeSantis is stealing the limelight from him. I will be surprised if DeSantis doesn't get a bump in the polls among Republicans. Many Democrats won't be surprised either, because they've convinced themselves that "the cruelty is the point" of Republican policies.

What neither side will admit -- even after the furor over the Martha's Vineyard stunt dies down -- is that immigration is a very hard problem. But we have two parties dominated by voices that claim otherwise. On one side are the Republicans who agree it's a problem, just not a very hard one. Simply build a wall, close the border and deport those who are here. On the other side are the Democrats who have trouble admitting that immigration is a problem at all.

Just last week, Harris insisted "the border is secure." You don't have to be a partisan Republican to find that insulting to your intelligence. In the last 11 months, nearly 2 million migrants have been apprehended at the border. Thousands of migrants have died on both sides of the border precisely because they rightly believe it's not secure. A majority of Americans -- including 4 in 10 Democrats -- believe it's at least partly true that America is "experiencing an invasion." That sounds like a problem to me.