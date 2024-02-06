No one wants to pay for 'Build Back Better'

Here is a very basic fact: People tend to like getting stuff for free. Ask most people, "Do you want a fancy new Mercedes?" and they'll likely respond, "Yes." But ask them to pay full price for it and demand drops dramatically.

Hold that thought.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is very upset that the Democrats' "Build Back Better" package is stalled. "Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation," Sanders said in a statement, "and the need to lower prescription drug costs, expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision..." and so on.

But as National Review's Charles Cooke wrote, Sanders' statement refutes itself. In the next paragraph, the Vermont senator says, "polling also shows that despite President Biden having introduced this proposal five months ago, a majority of Americans have very little knowledge as to what is in this bill." Sanders adds, "It is hard to ask people to have faith in their government when they have little understanding of what their government is trying to do."

As Cooke rightly notes, it's odd to simultaneously claim a bill is overwhelmingly popular and that a majority of Americans have no idea what's in it.

But Sanders thinks that's proof the mainstream media is failing to educate the public. Individual elements of the bill poll well, hence the claim it's popular. "The foundations of American democracy are threatened not only by extremism, but by ignorance and lack of knowledge," he exclaims.

I'm all for dispelling ignorance, but Sanders is perpetuating a myth that harms democracy, too -- specifically, that massive social welfare spending is wildly popular with American voters.

In 2016, Vox polled Bernie Sanders' proposals for nationalized healthcare and free college tuition. They didn't poll the general public; they polled Bernie Sanders' own supporters. Not surprisingly, respondents favored single-payer health care. But when asked if they'd be willing to personally pay more for it, support dropped. Two-thirds said the most they'd be willing to pay in additional taxes for "free" healthcare was $1,000 per year, about $83 per month. This number includes the 8% of Sanders supporters who said they wouldn't be willing to pay anything for universal health care.