No one cares about Joe Biden’s lawlessness

Here we go again. President Joe Biden has, once more, claimed to find astonishingly wide-ranging authority to forgive student loans hiding in minute places deep in the federal code.

Biden has already been rebuked for this practice by the Supreme Court, yet he remains undeterred.

He’s not going to let niggling concerns about the legality of a new half-trillion-dollar program get in the way of an important substantive and political goal.

This is pure executive willfulness unhinged from any commitment to abide by the law or the will of Congress. It is a profound trespass against our constitutional order. It represents a mind-set deeply corrosive of the foundations of our system.

And yet, there’s not a peep from the same people who think democracy and the rule of law are teetering on the brink of collapse, indeed might be extinguished if the 2024 presidential election goes the wrong way.

The threat of Donald Trump has done nothing to convince the Left that, to show its sincerity about protecting democracy and the rule of law, to avoid creating precedents that can be exploited by Trump, to re-enforce norms that protect our system, it should abide by elementary constraints that once were taken for granted.

Trump’s enemies invite us to expand our imagination about what abuses of power he might visit upon us if he wins again. But, when it comes to executive power, it doesn’t require much imagination. What might he do? He might do this, exactly the sort of stretching of the law that Biden has serially engaged in when it comes to student loans (and that Trump himself engaged in regarding the funding of the border wall).

If you’re worried about Trump’s potential executive abuses, the last thing you should want to do is give him warrant to say: "The other side does it, too. Remember that time they tried to spend $475 billion without congressional authorization or justification in the law?"