No, Liz Cheney isn't Abraham Lincoln

"It's a slip, not a fall," Abraham Lincoln said after his loss in his legendary 1858 Illinois Senate contest against Stephen Douglas.

Liz Cheney apparently has the same attitude after her nearly 40-point wipeout in her primary the other night. In lieu of a traditional concession speech, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president delivered a picturesque, made-for-TV call to arms invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.

Cheney had a choice after Jan. 6 between political viability, which would have involved modulating her outrage over Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign, or political self-immolation. She chose a spectacular act of immolation — illuminating the night sky like the nuclear reactor at the outset of the HBO miniseries "Chernobyl."

Hers was an admirable loss. It is rare that any elected official is willing to sacrifice his or her office over a matter of deeply felt principle.

That said, she has undoubtedly cut herself off from the possibility of having a positive influence on the direction of the Republican Party via electoral politics, no matter how much she might want to think of her defeat as 1858 redux.

Lincoln's run against Douglas for the Senate wasn't a suicide mission. He came very close to winning and represented a rising political movement. His subsequent bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 1860 was a long shot, but he was a serious figure who had gained a national reputation and was comfortably in the middle of his party's consensus.

Cheney, a pariah within her own party, is differently situated. Plus, strategically and temperamentally, she is not Lincolnesque.

Although he had firm principles, Lincoln was always a political pragmatist and fundamentally a party man willing to maneuver as necessary. Cheney's post-Jan. 6 approach bears less resemblance to Lincoln's than to that of William Lloyd Garrison, the uncompromising abolitionist publisher who took unabashedly radical and unpopular positions and expected the world to move toward him.