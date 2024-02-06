No, Joe Biden still isn't a good president

Every dog has his day, and apparently so does every miserably inadequate president.

Joe Biden, who has been out-of-touch, tone-deaf and disturbingly incompetent from the outset of his presidency, suddenly has the "Big Mojo," or at least the "Moderate-Sized This-Isn't-Quite-the Legislative-Debacle-We-Expected Mojo."

The climate and health care spending deal forged by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and longtime Democratic holdout Joe Manchin has revived talk in the media and among Democrats of Biden's transformative agenda -- if not quite FDR- or LBJ-level, substantial and to be reckoned with.

There's no doubt that Biden has spent a lot of money between the so-called $1.9 trillion COVID relief package and now the $700 billion in the latest bill.

It's also true that winning is better than losing; success is better than futility; and passing something is better than nothing.

The Schumer-Manchin bill, though, is a shadow of the original sprawling proposal that constituted nearly the entire progressive wish list, from free community college to universal pre-K to expanded parental leave, stuffed into one legislative casing.

The scaled-back version is a not particularly coherent combination of whatever Joe Manchin and his fellow resistant Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, were willing to support.

Its claim to reduce inflation is a joke; its deficit reduction is backloaded and has already been vitiated by other unpaid-for spending; its taxes will hit Americans earning less than $400,000-a-year, despite Biden's promises; its electric car subsidies are frustrated by its own requirements that key components not come from China -- requirements that no car can currently meet.