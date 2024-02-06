No, Israel is not an apartheid state

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel.

As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation Israel is an "apartheid state."

This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize -- and isolate and ultimately destroy -- the Jewish state by associating it with a racist regime the world united to squeeze out of existence.

Rashida Tlaib, the Democratic congresswoman from Michigan, says Israel is "promoting racism and dehumanization" under an "apartheid system," and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota refers to "Israel's apartheid government."

The charge is given a patina of legitimacy by Human Rights Watch, which recently issued a 213-page report devoted to the allegation, and other anti-Israel organizations that understand the accusation's potential power to define Israel out of the circle of advanced democracies.

It doesn't take much moral discernment to understand, even if one takes a harshly critical view of how Israel conducts itself, it is nothing like an apartheid regime in South Africa that depended on a rigorously enforced system of racial repression.

The Arab minority in Israel (about 20% of the population) may face obstacles, but it is not treated like black South Africans.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her ideological compatriots tweeted the other day, "Apartheid states aren't democracies," which nailed the point, just not the way they intended.

Israel is a democracy that affords its Arab citizens full rights. They vote in elections and Arab parties sit in parliament. These parties obviously have a profoundly different worldview than the Zionist parties, which has been a barrier preventing cooperation between them. But this year, in a first, Arab parties were part of the negotiations over forming a new government before they broke down.