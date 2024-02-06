No, illegal immigrants didn't build America

Joe Biden doesn't have a problem with illegal immigrants.

He's made that clear in his shamefaced retreat from his impromptu use of the term "illegal" during his State of the Union address. He regrets using the offending word, doesn't want to disrespect illegal immigrants and believes that they are absolutely essential to the success of the United States.

"Look, they built the country," Biden told Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC. He added that they are "the reason our economy is growing."

Yes, where would America be without the essential contribution made to its economic vigor by desperate people crossing the border in violation of our laws?

This is all very revealing. Biden certainly sounds more like a president who has had a largely open border rather than one who, as he's been insisting lately, wants to shut down the border if only Republicans would pass the legislation he wants. Why, if Biden's correct, would we deny ourselves the benefits of illegal labor?

It's true that illegal immigrants overwhelmingly work once they get here; it's why they come in the first place, after all. But the idea that a fraction of all immigrants, whose numbers have only drastically increased in the past couple of decades, "built the country" is a ridiculous fabrication and a profound insult to American workers, past and present.

Prior to today, the highest percentage of all the foreign-born in the U.S. population was 14.8, around the turn of the 20th century. Roughly one out of seven people obviously weren't responsible for the construction of America.

As for illegal immigrants specifically, they didn't constitute the majority of any job category in America as of 2018. Even construction workers -- involved in the literal building of the country's physical plant -- were 65% native-born.