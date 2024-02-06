No, Henry Kissinger was not a war criminal

Henry Kissinger, the great American statesman who has died at age 100, stands accused by his critics of many things, but perhaps the most outlandish is that he bears responsibility for the killing fields of Pol Pot's Cambodia.

Implementing a radical communist vision drawn from Mao and especially the Cultural Revolution, Pol Pot and his comrades killed roughly a quarter of the country's population through execution and starvation resulting from forced collectivization and population transfers.

This Red Guard-like ideological frenzy is somehow attributed to the Cold Warrior Henry Kissinger.

The Nixon administration's secret bombing of Cambodia and a brief invasion notoriously known as the "incursion", are often called war crimes. They supposedly destabilized Cambodia and drove the Khmer Rouge mad — otherwise, we are assured, Cambodia would have escaped the chaos that engulfed the region in a decadeslong military conflict and the Khmer Rouge would have been moderate reformers.

Much is made, in the anti-Kissinger case, of Cambodian neutrality. But the country's neutral status had already been flagrantly violated by North Vietnam, which ran fighters and materiel through Cambodia on the Ho Chi Minh Trail. Michael Lind writes in his book "Vietnam: The Necessary War", "By 1970, North Vietnam had in effect annexed eastern Cambodia, to the extent of restricting the access of Cambodian officials and taxing and drafting Cambodia peasants."

Why should the North have been allowed to use Cambodia's territory to launch attacks into South Vietnam and against U.S. forces with impunity? It's not illegal under international law, let alone a war crime, to attack belligerents across a border.

It is also presumed to be a terrible thing that the bombing campaign, begun in March 1969, was initially secret. It wasn't publicly announced to avoid embarrassing the Cambodian government of Prince Norodom Sihanouk. He went along with the operation targeting North Vietnamese bases on the border to placate sentiment in his country against the foreign presence.