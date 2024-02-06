No, don’t rush the Trump J6 case

When the Supreme Court said it would hear Donald Trump’s immunity claim in the Jan. 6 case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, the former president’s enemies erupted in anger.

It was delay for delay’s sake. It was a rank political favor for an ally. It was utterly gratuitous in legal terms, since it’s a slam dunk that a former president doesn’t enjoy immunity for acts during his time in office.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow accused the Court of "doing this as a dilatory tactic to help your political friend." And, she added, "for you to say that this is something that the Court needs to decide because it’s something that’s unclear in the law is just flagrant, flagrant bullpucky."

This interpretation didn’t survive first contact with the oral arguments, which were fascinating, complex and raised all sorts of knotty and consequential issues.

Does the threat of criminal prosecution run the risk of chilling presidents in the performance of their duties, as Trump’s lawyer argued? Or does immunity run the risk of creating an incentive for executive lawlessness, as the Special Counsel’s representative argued? Would politicized lawsuits against presidents threaten our "stable, democratic society," as Justice Samuel Alito suggested? Or would immunity make the presidency "the seat of criminality," as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson worried?

Should a president have immunity for official presidential acts and not private acts, and where do we draw the line? Do the criminal statutes that Trump is accused of violating in the J6 case even apply to him? What role do a series of court precedents play in this case?

All of this and more featured in the oral arguments. They were so interesting and fraught because the court is grappling with fresh questions raised by an unprecedented circumstance, namely, the prosecution of a former president.