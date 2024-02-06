No, Donald Trump does not equal Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny didn't simply die. He wasn't just murdered. He was tortured to death.

It didn't happen on the rack or mid-beating, but Vladimir Putin -- who had tried to eliminate him earlier -- slowly killed Navalny all the same.

Putin sent the Russian dissident and anti-corruption activist to the gulag with the aim of grinding him down with hard labor, isolation, hunger and shabby medical care, until he died. Russia's claims that he died from "sudden death syndrome," even if true, change nothing, given that being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent (2020) and thrown into an Arctic labor camp (2023) presumably increases one's chances of falling prey to SDS.

The question of whether the timing of Navalny's death was deliberate matters geopolitically but not morally.

If Putin ordered Navalny's death Friday, it might shed light on his state of mind. Was Putin sending a message in advance of next month's "election" in Russia? Does that message reflect confidence or insecurity? Was Putin buoyed by his recent military successes in Ukraine or his related political victories in the U.S. Congress? Perhaps Navalny's death was a thumb in the eye of the West timed to coincide with the Munich Security Conference?

Or, was he, as some Russian propagandists have speculated, somehow motivated by the insidiously insipid comments of Tucker Carlson a few days earlier?

On his way back from interviewing Putin and celebrating Russia's superiority to America in a series of embarrassing videos about Moscow supermarkets and subways, Carlson appeared at a forum in Dubai. Asked why he hadn't questioned Putin about the then-still-alive Navalny, Carlson shrugged and said: "Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people." No doubt Putin agrees.

At minimum, if Putin didn't want the world to know about Navalny's death Friday, the world would not know about it. The revelation itself is a statement unto itself.