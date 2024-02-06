Nixon + Congress = $32 trillion in debt

Context. Perspective. Background.

It's not news to anyone that the major media consistently fail to provide any of those things when covering the burning political issues of the moment.

Take, for example, the compromise the House of Representatives and the White House just made to settle the federal budget and debt-ceiling crisis.

We know from the media that it will lift the debt ceiling for two years, make some minor spending cuts and avert a financial apocalypse that supposedly would have destroyed the U.S. dollar, crippled our economy and caused the Earth to fall into the Sun.

But what we don't know from the media, per usual, is the cause of these recurring budget fights and national debt crises in Washington.

Where do they come from? Why does the richest country in history keep having these last-minute money emergencies?

Well, the news media are too busy taking sides to get around to explaining it.

But if you look at the history of federal budget deficits, you'll see that something important happened in 1974 — they started spiking.

1974 was the year Richard Nixon was being brought down by the Watergate scandal.

Until then, presidents had the ability to hold down the federal budget by impounding or refusing to ever spend money that Congress had allocated.

Lots of presidents before Nixon used the impoundment weapon, but it was almost always for small-change items and without huge political fights.

But Nixon, who had denounced the Democrat-run "credit-card Congress" for spending too much and causing budget deficits and inflation, impounded tens of billions of dollars for programs he didn't like.

Telling Congress to not spend more than $250 billion a year, he threatened to veto any appropriations bills that went over that limit. He also started a Constitutional crisis by telling Congress that the Constitution said the president had the ultimate say on whether to spend money.

Congress was not pleased by Nixon's executive power plays.