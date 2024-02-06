Nikki Haley's Christmas present to America

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has served up a kind of Christmas present to the nation in the form of a new comprehensive policy book, issued by her organization Stand for America, serving up conservative solutions for our nation's many challenges -- domestic and foreign.

Conservatives get a bad rap that they just say "no." That they're against everything but never clear what they are for.

Haley is one conservative that cannot be accused of not having a broad vision and not being forthcoming in sharing it.

It's all here in "American Strength: Conservative Solutions Worth Fighting For."

Latest Gallup polling shows just 24% of Americans are satisfied with how things are going in their country.

Recent polling from Pew Research shows only 24% of Americans say they trust their government to do the right thing "always" or "most of the time."

The only thing Americans seem to agree on these days is dissatisfaction with their government and the state of affairs in their country.

Trust in government has not exceeded 30% since 2007. The last time it exceeded 50% was in October 2001, after the nation unified behind President George W. Bush's effort to respond to the horrible terrorist attack on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001.

Per Pew, data reporting trust in government started in 1958, when the National Election Study first began asking the question. Those years from the late 1950s to the early 1970s were the last time, except for that brief moment in October 2001, 50% or more of Americans surveyed said they trust their government to do the right thing. Subsequently, it all went downhill.

What characterizes the years from the late '60s/early '70s up until the present is vast expansion of government power and intrusion into the lives of citizens. In other words, the more government goes where it doesn't belong, the more confidence and trust that citizens feel in their government deteriorate.

Only when we were attacked, when government was the focus of what is clearly its job -- national defense -- did trust get back above 50%.