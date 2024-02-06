Nikki Haley brings a new face to freedom

The Republican Party's newest presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, introduced herself by showcasing her roots as a child of immigrants.

Haley's family, originally from India, immigrated to the United States in 1969 and settled in a small, segregated town, Bamberg, South Carolina, where she was born three years later.

One can glean two reasons why Haley is spotlighting her background and presenting her candidacy as a successful minority woman.

First, one doesn't need to be "woke" to recognize the value of an Asian American woman running for president with an agenda of less government and more freedom.

Second, showcasing her story and success qualifies her to say, as she does in her introduction video, "Take it from me, America is not a racist country."

The strategy has opened her to attacks and criticism from the right and from the left.

Ann Coulter, who still seethes at Haley for taking down the Confederate flag which flew on South Carolina's state Capitol grounds in Columbia, called her a "preposterous creature" and suggested she "go back to your own country and reconsider that history."

But, of course, this is Haley's "own country." If it weren't, she wouldn't be able to run for president. But Coulter's business is not facts but provoking an audience that buys her books.

More temperate advice came from The Wall Street Journal, which suggested Haley must do a better job distinguishing herself from other Republicans. No Republican, says the Journal, would disagree that "America is not a racist country."

This is, of course, true. But I believe Haley is correct that it achieves particular resonance coming from an Indian American woman with a stellar resume of public service and achievement.