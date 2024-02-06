Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America Award

Last summer as Raymond Buhs prepared to accept the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award, he told reporter Joshua Hartwig about serving in World War II fresh out of high school and again at age 26 in the Korean War. As a working professional, Buhs made contributions to the community through business leadership and civic involvement. He said that "everybody owes something to the community, just like you owe something to your church."

"I think that everybody ought to give something back," Buhs said. He's right. But there are some individuals, like Buhs, who raise the bar.

It's this attitude of service above self that frames the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, an annual recognition celebrated in this newspaper and at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July. While many of the past recipients had a military background, it's not a requirement. In what ways has an individual contributed to his or her community -- military service, volunteerism, business leadership, civic involvement, etc? How does this individual represent the values of the award: patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic?

This July, the Southeast Missourian will recognize its 17th Spirit of America Award recipient at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration. Nominations, which may come from organizations or individuals, can be submitted online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using a form that will appear in the newspaper. Print forms should be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. The nomination should be 250 words or fewer, include nominee's charitable and social memberships and why you believe he or she embodies the American spirit.

The winner will be recognized at the Independence Day celebration and receive a $1,000 donation that will go to either the nominating organization, or, if nominated by an individual, the donation will go to the charity of the winner’s choice.