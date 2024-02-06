All sections
May 25, 2019

Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America Award

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian

Last summer as Raymond Buhs prepared to accept the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award, he told reporter Joshua Hartwig about serving in World War II fresh out of high school and again at age 26 in the Korean War. As a working professional, Buhs made contributions to the community through business leadership and civic involvement. He said that "everybody owes something to the community, just like you owe something to your church."

"I think that everybody ought to give something back," Buhs said. He's right. But there are some individuals, like Buhs, who raise the bar.

It's this attitude of service above self that frames the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, an annual recognition celebrated in this newspaper and at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July. While many of the past recipients had a military background, it's not a requirement. In what ways has an individual contributed to his or her community -- military service, volunteerism, business leadership, civic involvement, etc? How does this individual represent the values of the award: patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic?

This July, the Southeast Missourian will recognize its 17th Spirit of America Award recipient at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration. Nominations, which may come from organizations or individuals, can be submitted online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using a form that will appear in the newspaper. Print forms should be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. The nomination should be 250 words or fewer, include nominee's charitable and social memberships and why you believe he or she embodies the American spirit.

The winner will be recognized at the Independence Day celebration and receive a $1,000 donation that will go to either the nominating organization, or, if nominated by an individual, the donation will go to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Past winners are Raymond Buhs (2018), Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John "Doc" Yallaly (2003).

Whether you're part of a local organization or simply want to recognize someone on your own, we encourage you to consider making a nomination. All nominees are recognized in the newspaper.

n

Take time this weekend to consider the meaning of Memorial Day. While it's the unofficial kickoff to summer, a time when many will gather for food and fun, the holiday's significance should not be lost. Head out to Cape County Park and read the names on the memorial wall. American Flags lining the driveway to the memorial are a touching reminder of the price of freedom. Perryville's new veteran's memorial with a replica of the Vietnam Wall is also a great way to honor those who gave their all for freedom.

Though the holiday focuses on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, thank you to all our men and women who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Your sacrificial love for this country is inspirational. God's blessings to each of you and your families.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.

