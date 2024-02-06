Newborn fawn has so much to learn -- and to teach

Like the first burst of yellow daffodils in the spring, the appearance of the first fawn of the season is just one clue that the cycle of life remains unbroken.

My wife spotted the fawn and its mother Monday afternoon. The deer usually roam our neighborhood in a group of five (now six). But the mother and her newborn crossed the street together, but without the extra ears and eyes to keep a lookout for any signs of danger.

The fawn, I'm guessing, was born earlier that day. Even so, its tiny stilt legs kept up with the doe -- the source of protection and food.

How quickly can a newborn deer get up and walk? Almost immediately, based on my experience on the golf course a few years ago.

As I got ready to tee off on the 18th fairway that spring, I noticed a deer crossing the lush grass less than 200 yards out. Typically, such an encounter with a deer would result in a quick departure by the wild creature, with its tail flashing a warning to any other nearby deer.

But this deer stopped in the middle of the fairway and, right in front of my eyes, gave birth to a spindly fawn. I swear it didn't take the newborn more than five or 10 minutes to adjust to its new surroundings and stand up on wobbly legs while it nudged the doe looking for sustenance.

The doe was familiar enough with golf courses to know I would soon be heading her way, so she took a few hopping steps to the edge of the creek running parallel to the fairway and without a pause made an arc over the creek. The tiny fawn imitated its mother, hopping to the edge of the creek, but its arc over the ditch was short, and the fawn landed in the creek, which had only a tiny bit of water.

I called the clubhouse, and a couple of groundskeepers showed up to assess the situation. One of them jumped into the creek and set the fawn on the safe side of the ditch. Soon mother and fawn were reunited.

Keep in mind, all of this happened within minutes of the birth scene on the fairway.

On more than one occasion I have contemplated -- or tried, at least -- what, exactly, God had in mind when he created deer able to stand up and walk immediately after birth and with the knowledge that a doe was the source of nourishment.