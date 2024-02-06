New York's crisis is a lesson for cities everywhere

When New Yorkers complain about announced cuts to police protection and sanitation, Mayor Eric Adams weasels back, "Don't yell at me, yell at D.C." Adams is trying to shift the blame to President Joe Biden and the Democrats' open-border policy.

Don't fall for it. The surge of migrants accounts for less than half (42%) of the city's looming fiscal crisis. New York City was heading off a fiscal cliff before the surge.

Adams' predecessor, spendaholic Bill de Blasio, is partly to blame. But Adams worsened the crisis by negotiating insane labor contracts — especially with the teachers union — that the city cannot afford. It's a transparent attempt by Adams to lock in Big Labor's support for his own mayoral reelection, never mind that he's selling out city residents.

New Yorkers are getting ripped off. WalletHub's Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America ranks New York a dismal 147th out of 149 cities in spending per capita to provide basic services. Only San Francisco and Chattanooga, Tennessee, score worse.

Gotham isn't the cleanest city, or the safest, and it doesn't offer the best public schools. Yet New York City taxpayers pay top dollar, thanks to a succession of pandering pols.

For example, New York provides any municipal employee who puts in 10 years a health insurance premium, 100% paid for with no cost sharing, for life. Even after they leave city employment. Unheard of anywhere else.

As far back as September 2022, the Big Apple's fiscal situation was smelling rotten. Adams promised the state's Financial Control Board that he would "not make any deals that the city cannot afford."

This June, Adams broke that promise when he negotiated a contract with the United Federation of Teachers that dooms the city to fiscal failure. The Department of Education accounts for over a third (36%) of the city's spending, and a staggering 46% of the city employee head count. New York cannot recover without fiscal discipline at DOE.

DOE already spends $36,000 per student, more than any other U.S. school district. What has that bought? National Assessment of Educational Progress scores below the national average and moving in the wrong direction.