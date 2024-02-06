New vaccine science shows mandates are unwise

New scientific findings in the prestigious Lancet Infectious Diseases journal blow a hole in the argument that workers need to get vaccinated to protect those around them. The findings prove the foolishness of forcing police and other public employees to get jabbed or lose their pay. And President Joe Biden should retract his order to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to compel large employers to mandate vaccines.

The journal reported Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines have "minimal" impact on preventing transmission of the delta strain. Delta is the COVID strain currently causing over 99% of U.S. cases.

Vaccines protect the people getting the shots from serious illness, but they don't stop the delta variant from spreading to others.

Don't get me wrong. Americans should choose to get vaccinated. The key word is "choose." Though shots are no guarantee against getting infected and spreading it to others, they provide significant protection (90% or more) against hospitalization and death. I'm triple jabbed.

Choosing not to get vaccinated is choosing to risk your own life. The health risk to others is minimal.

Most vaccines — against polio, smallpox, measles and other diseases — prevent infection and spread. But not COVID-19 vaccines. Now that the battle is against the delta variant, they've become disease-tamers rather than infection preventers.

Tell that to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who gave New York City employees until Nov. 1 to get at least one shot or be sent home without pay. As of Nov. 1, 9,000 are on unpaid leave because they have refused the shots. Twenty FDNY companies were shuttered because many of New York's bravest refuse the vaccine. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea claims the mandate will not further diminish the number of New York's finest on the street. That remains to be seen.

Governors and mayors from Maine to Los Angeles are demanding that public employees, and even nurses and doctors, hailed just months ago as heroes, get vaxxed or go without a job.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says, "just as vaccination defeated smallpox and vaccination defeated polio, vaccination is the way to defeat COVID-19." Sorry, governor, but you don't know what you're talking about.