New texting while driving laws

I've had a lot of questions over the past couple of weeks regarding the new texting while driving law that went into effect on August 28.

Senate Bill 398, which includes the "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law," went into effect and became law after being passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor. Under this provision, drivers are prohibited from holding or using a mobile device while operating a vehicle. This includes banning texting, instant messages, email and social media interactions on any electronic device. This does not apply to the use of voice-operated or hands-free features. Drivers are also prohibited from recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video footage. There are several provisions creating exceptions for law enforcement, commercial drivers, ride share drivers, accessing apps used for audio broadcasts and digital audio recordings, and for using digital maps for navigational purposes.

I love statistics, so I thought I'd share some of the latest on texting and driving. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reports that over the last five years, distracted driving, particularly the use of cellphones, is one of the fastest causes of traffic crashes in our state. From 2017 through 2021, 382 fatalities on Missouri roadways have involved a distracted driver. MoDOT also cites a study that says nearly 9 in 10 people engage in some level of smartphone use while driving.