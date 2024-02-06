New term begins with several projects

This week I start my second term as mayor. The first two years have flown by, and I am sure the next two years will as well. I would like to reflect on what the board of aldermen, city employees, businesses, and citizens have accomplished over the last two years. In addition, I will share a few words on our key goals for the future.
In the area of infrastructure, the city passed an $11 million bond issue to enable the upgrading of the water system over the next nine years. Street infrastructure saw a major milestone project completed with building of the Roundabout at E. Main St. and Hope St. Also, a street extension and stoplight was constructed at E. Jackson Blvd and S. Old Orchard, as well as a new bridge and pavement widening on S. Old Orchard Road. Finally, the railroad crossing at S. Hope St. and Jackson Blvd was reconstructed.
The city purchased property for our next two electrical substations to be located west and north of the city, as well as other equipment upgrades to assure quality service to our growing city.
The Civic Center was completed and opened. The Civic Center Donation Committee raise an impressive $500,000 for additional needs of the Civic Center. Through a cooperation project between the Southeast Missouri Medical Center, the Jackson R-2 School District and the City of Jackson, the Clark Sports and Recreational Complex was created and includes a baseball stadium and additional land for park and sport facilities expansion. The city trail system was greatly expanded resulting in fantastic citizen response.
The Jackson Retail Initiative, to increase the city's retail business began with the contracting of the Catalyst Commercial Group as a consultant and the hiring of Jen Birdie as director of retail business. Retail business additions were strong including several in Uptown Jackson. Voters passed a liquor ordinance update to enable certain Jackson retail establishments to be on a level playing field with larger cities.
Home construction has been exceptionally strong, including two new developments that included annexation of land into Jackson.
Regional cooperation resulted in area planning initiatives and projects with the City of Cape Girardeau, area Chambers of Commerce and Cape Girardeau County. The JIDC completed a spec building within the city limits to attract new industry or present industry expansion.
Major plans were established for the accomplishment of future priorities. These included the plans for the new Jackson Police Station. Planned revisions are being made after agreements with Cape Girardeau County to consolidate jails and dispatch centers within the county facilities. The challenge now will be the funding of the new station and operating costs. The board of aldermen will be reviewing all funding options including the present surplus accounts of the city, ongoing expense spending and sales tax levels. A combination of these funding options will be finalized this year so the project plans can move forward.
A community survey will be used to help guide the board on the city's priorities and to understand the satisfaction level of our citizens with the services of Jackson. The City Park will see the addition of a major bathroom as well as new bleachers and press box at the girls' softball field in cooperation with the Jackson R-2 School District.
The city's traffic plan will be updated with major emphasis on improving the Shawnee Boulevard and East Main Strreet and Oak Hill Road and East Main Street intersections. The water system improvement projects will continue. Planning will be completed and the sewer trunk line expansion will begin in the west part of the city.
The retail expansion project will continue with, hopefully, additional retail establishments being recruited to Jackson. Continued cooperation between the area government entities will promote the region's industrial expansion expanding jobs and our economy.
I am excited. I hope you are. Thank for your continued support.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
