New term begins with several projects

This week I start my second term as mayor. The first two years have flown by, and I am sure the next two years will as well. I would like to reflect on what the board of aldermen, city employees, businesses, and citizens have accomplished over the last two years. In addition, I will share a few words on our key goals for the future.

In the area of infrastructure, the city passed an $11 million bond issue to enable the upgrading of the water system over the next nine years. Street infrastructure saw a major milestone project completed with building of the Roundabout at E. Main St. and Hope St. Also, a street extension and stoplight was constructed at E. Jackson Blvd and S. Old Orchard, as well as a new bridge and pavement widening on S. Old Orchard Road. Finally, the railroad crossing at S. Hope St. and Jackson Blvd was reconstructed.

The city purchased property for our next two electrical substations to be located west and north of the city, as well as other equipment upgrades to assure quality service to our growing city.

The Civic Center was completed and opened. The Civic Center Donation Committee raise an impressive $500,000 for additional needs of the Civic Center. Through a cooperation project between the Southeast Missouri Medical Center, the Jackson R-2 School District and the City of Jackson, the Clark Sports and Recreational Complex was created and includes a baseball stadium and additional land for park and sport facilities expansion. The city trail system was greatly expanded resulting in fantastic citizen response.

The Jackson Retail Initiative, to increase the city's retail business began with the contracting of the Catalyst Commercial Group as a consultant and the hiring of Jen Birdie as director of retail business. Retail business additions were strong including several in Uptown Jackson. Voters passed a liquor ordinance update to enable certain Jackson retail establishments to be on a level playing field with larger cities.

Home construction has been exceptionally strong, including two new developments that included annexation of land into Jackson.