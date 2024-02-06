New movie makes U.S. face the unthinkable

The movie "Sound of Freedom" beat Indiana Jones at the box office Independence Day weekend. The budgets behind them do not compare, but David beat Goliath, and that's a blessing in the world today.

As you might know by now, "Sound of Freedom" is about the sex trafficking of children. Not exactly typical summer entertainment, and yet critical viewing. They did a good job of not showing too much, and yet, the topic itself is too much. I confess, I was grateful that I could watch it on my computer, pausing it and walking away at times.

Every instinct in us should recoil at the thought of people abusing children. But we have to know about it so we can do something.

Actor Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a real-life former Homeland Security agent and anti-trafficking activist. Both Caviezel and Ballard have been criticized for saying questionable things over the years, but I'm grateful for both: Caviezel did an excellent job in the movie, and Ballard helps children. They are doing more than I am. The movie strikes me as a wake-up call about something going on in the world -- and in America -- today.

"Sound of Freedom" has been attacked as alarmist right-wing propaganda. Rolling Stone attacked the movie as "a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms." It preaches, "Dramatic raids may make for good entertainment, but in real life, the process of helping trafficking survivors is far more lengthy and complicated." Well, of course it is. "Sound of Freedom" is partially based on a dramatized version of Ballard, but it is not a documentary. Welcome to Hollywood.

Deb O'Hara-Rusckowski knows something about the real-life process of helping victims of trafficking. She is a critical-care nurse who cofounded Global Strategic Operatives for the Eradication of Human Trafficking, which trains professionals to recognize the signs of trafficking. Hundreds of thousands of people -- primarily in the medical field, but also security guards, parking attendants, airline workers and people in the hospitality industry -- have been through the training. The medical community has been a priority because evidence shows that most trafficked girls and women wind up needing medical care -- perhaps for a broken bone from a beating or for a sexually transmitted infection.