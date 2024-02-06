New Missouri law will help residents escape safety-net cliffs

Missouri lawmakers took an important step forward for working-class and impoverished residents this year by enacting Senate Bill 82. This new law will help more Missourians escape from an entrapping safety-net system and experience the dignity and opportunity of work.

On paper, our safety-net programs in Missouri are intended to help people avoid abject poverty and meet their basic needs. These programs should be temporary whenever possible and encourage work and independence, because ultimately what we want for people is stability and mobility. The sad reality, however, is that many of the programs include a hidden time bomb that threatens the very individuals they are intended to help.

For those receiving safety-net benefits -- especially SNAP, child care assistance, and Medicaid -- there can be a sudden, steep loss of government assistance as a worker's income increases. This often results in a loss in benefits that far exceeds the additional pay from a raise a worker receives. These unintended consequences of the benefits cliff can be devastating, trapping individuals and families in a perpetual cycle of poverty. It is high time we address this issue and strive for a more sustainable and supportive system.

Based on results from the Benefits Cliffs calculator -- a tool created to show where cliffs exist in our state -- a poor, working single mother in Missouri with two young children and receiving safety-net benefits will lose roughly $8,000 in Medicaid benefits the moment her annual earned income exceeds $32,000 -- even if by a penny. This same mom will also experience similar, though smaller, losses in SNAP benefits and child care assistance as she earns additional income (see chart below). Each loss in benefits is more than she would earn in additional income from a typical pay raise. In most cases, it would take many more typical pay increases (and, often, a lot more) to ever make up for the loss.

The incentive this creates to avoid a benefit cliff is so significant that Dr. Craig Richardson, a researcher at Winston-Salem State University who studies the cliff phenomenon, has pointed out that many safety-net beneficiaries intentionally earn significantly less than they otherwise could out of fear of falling off a benefit cliff and because the financial return on additional work is marginal. He calls these areas where earned income remains relatively flat "disincentive deserts." He blames them for much of the lack of social mobility we see in individuals receiving safety-net benefits.