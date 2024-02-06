Our struggle to make ends meet around here isn’t because of a lack of effort. If you don’t work hard in Southeast Missouri, you won’t make it. Most folks I meet are working two, sometimes three jobs to keep a roof over their family’s heads and food on the table. Nearly all of you are providing care for someone other than yourself, whether it’s your children, a disabled family member, or aging parents — with expenses that come out of your pocket.
Good-paying jobs are hard to come by in much of the 8th Congressional District. A region that once manufactured critical parts for our economy and infrastructure is now home to countless shuttered businesses. We continue to face brutal job loss, such as the Tyson plant that closed in Dexter last year and took nearly 700 jobs, and the livelihoods of many farmers, with it.
Our lack of internet access throughout much of the district has contributed to the losses we have faced, and not only for job access but for education and healthcare too. Southeast Missouri ranks among one of the least broadband-connected districts in the country, and even though the federal funding exists to address this issue, it’s not getting done at the state and local level.
You are right to feel frustrated at the lack of opportunity and investment in Southeast Missouri, there’s been very little of it for too long.
We deserve better.
For 22 years, Missouri’s federal and state representation have been a Republican supermajority — and it’s the same for our congressional district. This has led to huge cuts in the amount of money invested in our state and region and a loss of opportunity for the rest of us.
Since Congressional earmarks began again three years ago, neither Josh Hawley (U.S. senator) nor Jason Smith (U.S. representative) have brought any of your tax dollars back to invest in Missouri or our district. Unfortunately, I have heard many of the representatives in our district argue against accepting federal funding (e.g. for better internet access) because they believe that rejecting government funding has become the Republican thing to do. Well, that means that our district has been passed over for billions in federal funding that went to jobs and infrastructure in other districts and states besides ours.
In 2022, Congress passed the CHIPS Act, which invested in American manufacturing of crucial microprocessor chips found in every piece of technology today, and a huge investment in American jobs. Our congressman (Smith) voted no for this funding. As your representative, I would have been leading the charge to secure one of those microprocessor facilities here in our district, because we deserve those good-paying and stable jobs.
The Harris-Walz campaign recently announced that they want to expand Medicare benefits to pay for home health care, which would pay you more for the expenses and the caregiving you provide to a relative, friend or neighbor. Harris also wants to increase the small business tax deduction for startup expenses from $5,000 to $50,000. That kind of Democratic policy will help working-class districts like ours succeed.
On your ballot this year is Proposition A, which will raise the state’s minimum wage to keep track with inflation and guarantee hourly employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. Democratic and Independent voters worked hard carrying petitions to give this opportunity to Missouri voters. You and your community work hard every day and you deserve to earn paid sick leave without fear of losing your job when your family needs you. Please vote yes on Proposition A by Nov. 5.
It’s the Democratic Party fighting for hard-working families like yours. Vote for the Democratic Party up and down your ballot this year because you deserve to have representatives who fight for the working class.
RANDI McCALLIAN, Democratic nominee for Missouri’s 8th Congressional District, Newburg, Missouri
Paid for by the Committee to Elect Randi McCallian for MO-08; Treasurer: Shelly Trumpolt, P.O.Box 281, Edgar Springs, MO 65462
