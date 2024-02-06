Our opinion: New era begins in Missouri state politics

It’s that time again.

A new Missouri legislative session has begun.

This one comes against the backdrop of new faces in the state’s constitutional offices — Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Lt. Gov. David Wasinger, Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The sole holdover is Treasurer Vivek Malek. The Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, first appointed to the position to fill an unexpired term, won election to a full term in November.

On the legislative side, there’s a mixed bag of political veterans and new blood among the region’s state representatives and senators.

Jamie Burger of Benton swapped chambers, moving from the state House to the District 27 Senate seat, replacing Holly Thompson-Rehder, who was term limited.

Returning to the House are District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau.