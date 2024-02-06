Our opinion: New era begins in Missouri state politics

It’s that time again.
A new Missouri legislative session has begun.
This one comes against the backdrop of new faces in the state’s constitutional offices — Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Lt. Gov. David Wasinger, Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The sole holdover is Treasurer Vivek Malek. The Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, first appointed to the position to fill an unexpired term, won election to a full term in November.
On the legislative side, there’s a mixed bag of political veterans and new blood among the region’s state representatives and senators.
Jamie Burger of Benton swapped chambers, moving from the state House to the District 27 Senate seat, replacing Holly Thompson-Rehder, who was term limited.
Returning to the House are District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau.
Several newcomers are heading to the Capitol as well. Voters in the Sikeston area elected David Dolan to the District 148 House seat. Steve Jordan of Advance now represents District 151. And Bryant Wolfin of Ste. Genevieve holds the District 145 seat.
We wish all of them a productive legislative session. They have a lot to say grace over.
Tax cut proposals will be a prominent feature. The governor has said he wants to eliminate the state income tax. Whether that gets done in this session remains to be seen, but we’re confident some tax cuts will get sent to his desk. Lawmakers are already discussing a long-term capital gains tax cut, among others.
Other issues sure to take up legislators’ time include abortion measures, ongoing regulatory guidelines for cannabis and hemp and drug costs.
Approved by voters in November, legislative language for sports wagering is also on the agenda.
It’s a new era in Missouri state politics. We’ll see how the various factions and interests can work together to move forward on issues important to Missourians.
