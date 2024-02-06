Never let a good manufactured crisis go to waste

A seemingly effective way for politicians to justify our need for their services is to fabricate or exaggerate a problem, promise to fix said problem with a new program or lots of spending and then claim victory in the form of public acclaim and reelection.

A good example of this behavior is President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, which reflects a tweet by then-candidate Biden that he does "not buy for one second that the vitality of American manufacturing is a thing of the past."

His plan asks for $400 billion to purchase American-made equipment, along with $300 billion in government spending on research and development. Hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of additional subsidies will be used to encourage the production and sale of other domestically manufactured products.

Yet this money won't be spread thinly and equitably across all sectors. It will be focused on preferential, politically sexy and privileged sectors such as electric vehicles and wind turbines.

If this sounds like a good old industrial policy, that's because it is. This idea isn't new; it has been on every left-wing politician's platform for decades. What is actually a bit unique is that support for industrial policy is also coming from many conservatives this time around. They may not care so much about building green cars, but they share in the goal of reviving American manufacturing by constraining globalization and subsidizing favored industries.

Here's the rub: American manufacturing is generally healthy, especially prior to the trade wars and the pandemic. A data- and chart-rich new paper by the Cato Institute's Scott Lincicome about a "Manufactured Crisis: 'Deindustrialization,' Free Markets, and National Security" documents American manufacturing's excellent health. It disproves the alleged justification for industrial policy and debunks all the national security arguments trotted out to justify protectionism. And Lincicome's analysis and data also apply nicely to Biden's case for industrial policy.