Navigating COVID challenges and addressing aquatics center

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a crisis around the world. It has drastically affected our country and our state. Comparably, here in our county and in Cape Girardeau we have fared better than most.

As we begin to reopen our city and local businesses, please continue to follow the guidelines where possible. Social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing will be with us for awhile. It is still a matter of common sense and individual responsibility.

I cannot say that it is back to normal business, but your city council is meeting back in City Hall.

We have many decisions to make that will help guide the future of Cape Girardeau. One of those is the issue of aquatics, which has been lingering for two years.

The Parks/Stormwater renewal was passed in 2018. As part of this, citizens approved $6 million for a new aquatics center. The only viable partner in such a venture turned out to be the Cape Public School District with whom the city has partnered for more than 40 years.

Having only $10 million total available, we could not build a huge complex. After thorough investigation, two committees and two different consultants, the best fit for our city is the two-pool concept.