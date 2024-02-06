National divorce is a poisonously stupid idea

Divorce usually isn't a good idea, and that's especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation.

A cadre of apocalyptic writers on the right, who believe the country is too far gone to save, has become obsessed with a Secession 2.0 that would cleave red America from blue and allow the former to escape the ever-rising tide of woke insanity.

There is no doubt the country is deeply riven along political, cultural and religious lines. Yet, a national divorce has nothing to recommend it.

The practical obstacles are insuperable, and the likely effects would be very unwelcome to its proponents. If an insufficient patriotism is one of the ills of contemporary America, then a national divorce would prescribe arsenic as a cure. It would burn down America to save America, or at least those parts of it considered salvageable.

A disaggregated United States would be instantly less powerful. Indeed, Russia and China would be delighted and presumably believe that we'd deserve to experience the equivalent of the crackup of the Soviet Union or the Qing dynasty, respectively.

The economic consequences could be severe. The United States of America is a continentwide free trade zone, creating a vast domestic market that makes us all better off. Exchanging that for a market Balkanized by state or region would be a major loss.

Finally, the United States foundering on its domestic divisions would be a significant blow to the prestige of liberal democracy. Abraham Lincoln worried about this effect the first time around, and it might be even worse now, with a long stable republic unable to survive internal dissension.

Then, there's the question of how this is supposed to work. Lincoln warned of the physical impossibility of secession when the Mason-Dixon Line was a more-or-less ready line of demarcation. How would it play out now, with conservatives and progressives amply represented in every state in the Union?