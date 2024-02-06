My tears are talking

I remember learning that Oprah Winfrey didn't fare well early in her television broadcasting career because she would cry right in the middle of reporting the news. I get to do my crying behind a computer screen, and it doesn't happen every day or even every month. But after a while, it sneaks up on me, and I break from the headshakes of horror to the tears tragedies trigger. One thing about me: In general, I'm moved to tears easily, but I don't like the crying. I'm not much of a moviegoer, but on the rare occasion I consider going to a sentimental one, I ask those who have already seen it how likely I am to cry. If the likelihood is high, well, I'm most likely not going to see it! And if I do, I put my defenses up and watch with a dogged determination not to cry if I can help it. I don't always succeed. But here's the deal: As much as I don't like to cry, when I think things through, I'm glad I still do. It makes me think about my favorite novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." Jem, after witnessing injustice his young mind could not comprehend, asked his father, "How could they do it, how could they?" Atticus's response is one that has remained with me all these years and jars me every time I read this book, which I've done more times than I can remember: "I don't know, but they did it. They've done it before and they did it tonight and they'll do it again and when they do it -- seems that only children weep."

Children possess something adults lose through the years, and that something is precious. I'm certain that's why Jesus taught, "Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven."

These moments like I experienced last week -- the unsolicited sorrow -- come without warning. I don't particularly care for them -- what they look like, what they sound like -- but I do appreciate what they represent, what they speak. May they never become passe. May my heart never grow cold. May I never be unmoved by the murder of a mom, the loss of her child or even the parting of a man and his dog. May I always be a child at heart.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.