My tears are talking

I find myself back in this place periodically, tears sneaking up on me. I'll be minding my own business, doing what I do. When you do what I do for a living, running smack into tragedy is par for the course. My full-time job as an editor for a major news and politics website entails publishing articles about happenings all over the world -- too much of it sad. You'd think I'd be used to it by now. Apparently not -- and God forbid that ever happens.
I read the story of a 5-year-old girl, Nevaeh Adams, whose body was found in a South Carolina landfill after a couple of months of being missing. Authorities say the suspect, who allegedly killed Nevaeh's mother, also confessed to killing Nevaeh. I looked at pictures of that innocent child and couldn't wrap my brain around the evil that has now pronounced her dead. I lost it.
That story linked to another article about 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, whose body was found in an Alabama dumpster -- another beautiful life snuffed out, another family left with a hole nothing can fill. And for what? It's tragic enough to outlive an adult child, but to outlive a child barely much older than a baby? Unfathomable.
The next story was the proverbial straw. Hospice patient John Vincent was allowed a final visit with his loyal dog, Patch, after they had been separated. If one picture is worth a thousand words, the several pictures I saw after Danny Nevarez, director of the shelter now taking care of Patch, speaks multiplied volumes of love between the two. The man lay in bed, the only family he has lying on top of him, expressing his love and being loved in return. I'm an animal lover, so my heart was already mush, but thinking about the fact that this man has no other family was just too much. I was undone.
I remember learning that Oprah Winfrey didn't fare well early in her television broadcasting career because she would cry right in the middle of reporting the news. I get to do my crying behind a computer screen, and it doesn't happen every day or even every month. But after a while, it sneaks up on me, and I break from the headshakes of horror to the tears tragedies trigger. One thing about me: In general, I'm moved to tears easily, but I don't like the crying. I'm not much of a moviegoer, but on the rare occasion I consider going to a sentimental one, I ask those who have already seen it how likely I am to cry. If the likelihood is high, well, I'm most likely not going to see it! And if I do, I put my defenses up and watch with a dogged determination not to cry if I can help it. I don't always succeed. But here's the deal: As much as I don't like to cry, when I think things through, I'm glad I still do. It makes me think about my favorite novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." Jem, after witnessing injustice his young mind could not comprehend, asked his father, "How could they do it, how could they?" Atticus's response is one that has remained with me all these years and jars me every time I read this book, which I've done more times than I can remember: "I don't know, but they did it. They've done it before and they did it tonight and they'll do it again and when they do it -- seems that only children weep."
Children possess something adults lose through the years, and that something is precious. I'm certain that's why Jesus taught, "Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven."
These moments like I experienced last week -- the unsolicited sorrow -- come without warning. I don't particularly care for them -- what they look like, what they sound like -- but I do appreciate what they represent, what they speak. May they never become passe. May my heart never grow cold. May I never be unmoved by the murder of a mom, the loss of her child or even the parting of a man and his dog. May I always be a child at heart.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.