My six George Floyd reflections

I had written something different for this week, but I had to take a hard turn. As much as I did not want to weigh in, and as much I wish there was nothing of this sort to weigh in on, here I am. I have to speak because the George Floyd and all the George Floyds of the world deserve it.

Why did I not want to broach this subject? It’s just so painful. I don’t mean the killing. Yes, that’s painful, but what I mean here is that sifting through my own thoughts and feelings is painful. It’s emotionally and intellectually exhausting. I feel that way about many things I write about—a necessary process but one I have to steel myself to undertake. People don’t get that. They don’t get the process. They pick up the newspaper or type in the web address, read and criticize or praise—not understanding what it takes, if only internally, to tackle what are often hard subjects.

Before I go further, I want to be transparent and divulge that I have not watched the video of officer Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd. I have a weak stomach and avoid such things. I’ve seen the image of his knee on Floyd’s neck. I’ve listened to and read comments about the disturbing scene. I’m obviously not blind to what took place; I just don’t want to witness a man’s anguish, pleading and final breath.

This tragedy has elicited many thoughts, and though I’m not ready to articulate everything, this is what I can manage to put into words:

1. The answer to what is transpiring in our culture is not politics, opinions or protests; it’s love. And God is love. God is the answer.

2. While, again, protests are not the answer, they are an expression of justifiable anger, and, when peaceful, they have their place. Destroying property and tearing down communities are not helpful tactics. They’re unacceptable, irrational and solve nothing. Furthermore, they are also causing the death of innocent people, which is counterproductive and contradictory to the message that is supposed to be at the heart of the protests. If you’re outraged by the loss of innocent lives, why are you harming innocent lives? Having said that, there is strong suspicion that much of the mayhem is being perpetrated by “outside agitators,” not Floyd protesters.