My new best friend lives in the White House

It's official, and I have proof.

This is NOT fake news.

Not that I had any doubt, but it's awfully good to see it in black and white.

I am, according to supporting documents delivered by the United Sates Postal Service, an official friend of Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America.

You can imagine my surprise when I received this letter, embossed with President Trump's very own signature. That's how I know it's official.

Now, some of you may be saying, "Joe, I didn't think you were a Trump supporter."

I'm not. But neither am I a Trump detractor. I certainly am not advocating for the current president's failure, which was the tactic of many conservatives when Barack Obama was first elected.

But I had no idea I was President Trump's friend.

Not a pal. Not a compatriot. Not a buddy. Certainly not an amigo.

A friend.

And some of you may be saying, "Joe, don't you think the president is just a bit off kilter, maybe even certifiably goofy?"

No. I think President Trump is exactly who he claimed to be in the run-up to his election, and he is exactly who he said he would be if he occupied the White House.

Let me break it down this way:

For as long as I can personally remember, candidates of every stripe have promised big changes in the way government is run, if elected. Of course, that's not what the candidates intended to really do, if elected. What they really intended to do is more of the same, because that's how you get re-elected. And getting re-elected, staying in office, getting a nice salary along with a comprehensive health plan (including pre-existing conditions) and a super retirement package is what the game is all about.