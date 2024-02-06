My most important column ever

Have you bestowed power of attorney on anyone? This is a tough one for some because they liken it to a loss of independence, and issues of trust figure in. Having that conversation with loved ones can be like banging a head against a wall. Explaining to people that the power of attorney has a responsibility to act as they desire and in their best interests as long as they are able to make rational decisions is necessary. Letting them know various types of power of attorney exist may also be helpful.

The more independent the individual, however, the more he wants to hold on to what he perceives to be his own right to power. I've heard, "I'll do it when it needs to be done" regarding both the health care proxy and the power of attorney. It sounds great, but it doesn't make sense. Too often, when it needs to be done, it's too late to do it, and even sadder, too often, when it needs to be done, the person isn't in a state of mind to realize it "needs to be done." Do it now!

What about assets in your name? Are there any that need to be signed over to others so you and your family don't lose what you've worked so hard to acquire, such as a house? This issue has bitten many in the backside.

Putting things in place does not mean you're bowing down to sickness or death, no more than wearing a seat belt means you're saying you'll get in an accident today. It also doesn't mean you can't handle your business. It means you're exercising wisdom and you understand not doing so can be -- is! -- an absolute nightmare for those who love you and will be the ones gasping for air as they try to make heads or tails of your affairs one day. The kindest gift to give someone you love is not the latest technology toy, not a trip to Hawaii, not anything else you can come up with. The greatest gift is to take care of your affairs now, have a plan now. You don't have to have a foot in the grave to do it; that's too late -- and the stress it causes those dealing with matters later creates situations that put their own health at risk.

Perhaps this seems like an odd topic for one of my columns, but it's arguably the most important. If I can spare one person the hell that comes from not putting into practice what I'm sharing here, I will have done something significant. Some mess I've walked through and am walking through has already helped others avoid a mess in their lives -- because they learned by observing. Glad I can help, but I find myself saying, "Seems like everyone learns from us but us!" I hope you'll be one of them.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.