My heartfelt thank you as I bid you adieu

It has been my honor to have been a part of the Southeast Missourian community for several years, including serving as an editorial board member and columnist. I have made the decision to move forward now and end this chapter of my story, but I couldn't do so without a farewell to the team and a sincere thank you.

The Rust family embraced this native New Yorker when I was fairly new in Missouri. They have supported my endeavors, and for that, I will always be grateful. Whether I was writing, speaking or having a book signing, their backing was tangible and encouraging. To them, I extend a heartfelt thank you.

This column has been an amazing experience. I've been both uplifted and stretched. The platform the Rusts gave me to share my opinions, to raise my "voice," has allowed me to interact with other members of the "team": you, the readers.

Many of you read my words and passionately agree with my perspectives. You take time to leave comments, send emails, even write snail mail letters to express approval. You approach me when I'm out and about. I've been asked when in public if I'm the "one from the newspaper" and thanked for my "common sense." I often hear, "Keep speaking up! You speak for all of us!" I am thanked for my "boldness" -- which fascinates me because I never think of it that way. I'm not trying to be bold; I'm just being me. I post the links on social media, and people weigh in and give me a virtual hug or a cyberspace standing ovation. Thank you.

On the other hand, some of you leave comments to express disagreement, and some are even downright insulting. And you know what? It's all good. It's about the free exchange of ideas. So I don't really mind the battles -- not too much, anyway {wink}. It shows that folks are engaged, that they care. You keep coming back. You read more -- and fight more. And often, I give it right back to you. My sarcasm and quick wit are as much a part of me as anything. I take it, and I dish it out, and many times, I'm laughing when you don't see it. Even "hatahs" keep me sharp. "Iron sharpens iron," you know. That goes both ways. So, again, thank you.