My heartfelt thank you as I bid you adieu

It has been my honor to have been a part of the Southeast Missourian community for several years, including serving as an editorial board member and columnist. I have made the decision to move forward now and end this chapter of my story, but I couldn't do so without a farewell to the team and a sincere thank you.
The Rust family embraced this native New Yorker when I was fairly new in Missouri. They have supported my endeavors, and for that, I will always be grateful. Whether I was writing, speaking or having a book signing, their backing was tangible and encouraging. To them, I extend a heartfelt thank you.
This column has been an amazing experience. I've been both uplifted and stretched. The platform the Rusts gave me to share my opinions, to raise my "voice," has allowed me to interact with other members of the "team": you, the readers.
Many of you read my words and passionately agree with my perspectives. You take time to leave comments, send emails, even write snail mail letters to express approval. You approach me when I'm out and about. I've been asked when in public if I'm the "one from the newspaper" and thanked for my "common sense." I often hear, "Keep speaking up! You speak for all of us!" I am thanked for my "boldness" -- which fascinates me because I never think of it that way. I'm not trying to be bold; I'm just being me. I post the links on social media, and people weigh in and give me a virtual hug or a cyberspace standing ovation. Thank you.
On the other hand, some of you leave comments to express disagreement, and some are even downright insulting. And you know what? It's all good. It's about the free exchange of ideas. So I don't really mind the battles -- not too much, anyway {wink}. It shows that folks are engaged, that they care. You keep coming back. You read more -- and fight more. And often, I give it right back to you. My sarcasm and quick wit are as much a part of me as anything. I take it, and I dish it out, and many times, I'm laughing when you don't see it. Even "hatahs" keep me sharp. "Iron sharpens iron," you know. That goes both ways. So, again, thank you.
I wish all of you the best in all of your best endeavors. As I've said many times, I've found myself more and more distant from politics, fed up with the fray in recent years. Instead, I appreciate more the moments God has given me, and I thank Him for the space He has allowed me to occupy for whatever amount of time that may be. The last two years approximately have been challenging for my family and me. Seeing relatives age and deal with tough issues is, well, tough. I've always had a grip on what matters, even at a young age, but I'm increasingly aware of how fragile life is and what is truly significant. I'm grateful for that deeper realization. What matters most is that we seek God and receive Him and know Him. I thank Him, too, today that we have that opportunity.
This is my final column, and right here is where, technically, I bid you adieu, but it's not really a farewell. I'm still here, and there is much for me to do, as there is for you. So, more accurately, this is a thank you column. It's important to me to say thank you to you, to the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications staff and, especially, to the Rust family.
I will continue to write, to speak, to be a presence and to do all God has called me to do. New ventures and adventures await. If you would like to know what the next step is for me on my journey or would just like to reach out, email me at adriennerosscom@gmail.com, and I will respond. I would love to keep you in the loop.
Thank you!
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.