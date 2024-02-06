My grandmother's memorials are in those hills

My grandmother, who grew up at the foot of Mudlick Mountain -- now part of Sam A. Baker State Park, was wise in the ways of edible and medicinal plants that grow wild in the Ozarks over yonder.

My grandmother, grandfather, mother and her five siblings lived up in the woods and made the most of those resources.

For example, my grandfather was, as far as I can determine, never employed for hourly wages during his lifetime, which was cut short by a fatal hunting accident one Christmas Eve. He skidded logs for a bit of income, and he cut men's hair up and down Brushy Creek valley.

So where did my grandmother get what little money it took to buy enough mortar to build a fieldstone facade on the underskirting of the front porch of the four-room house they all lived in?

It didn't occur to me until late in my mother's life to ask for these kinds of details. The stories my cousins and I heard about family life from before the Depression until World War II never dwelt on the lack of anything. Everyone else was eating squirrels and rabbits and deer and an occasional laying hen, too. This was not, in my mother's mind, a starvation diet.

One meager source of income for my grandmother was gathering wild herbs: roots and leaves. These items were mailed off to a company in Chicago, which generated a bit of cash, coins included, by return mail.

Springtime was important to plant gatherers in those days. Sassafras roots had to be dug up when warm weather enticed the sap to rise. No one could get a good start on life after a cold winter without some sassafras tea.

But my grandmother's knowledge of wild things went far beyond sassafras. She was wise to the healing power of some bits that were collected in the woods around the home place. Some of those items would be dried and used to brew medicinal concoctions. Some of the green plants of spring would be eaten.