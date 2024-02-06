My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protests

The wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've limited my intake because I honestly don't want to feed on it all. But I have strong feelings of my own from what I have observed. Four things, in particular, are worthy of sharing.

1. I'm not a fan of the "Black Lives Matter" mantra. I see the T-shirts, hear the chanting, walk past the yard signs. And my reaction to it in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death is the same as it was when no one had ever heard of him: I'm no fan.

Why? Well, I don't believe it sends the intended message, assuming I even understand that message. As I see it, anyone who cares enough to be attentive to your voice already knows black lives matter. The people to whom black lives do not matter, the ones the message is geared to, couldn't care less how often and how loudly you scream "Black Lives Matter"; they still won't believe you. It'll take more than a phrase to convince them you're worth the cost of the ink on your sign.

Anyone who repeatedly has to tell the world they matter may not believe it themselves. Secure people who know their identity, know their value and know they have purpose don't spend time trying to convince others they matter. They just go ahead and matter and are often quite busy doing things that matter. They just "are." They just "be." Those screaming constantly that they're important, especially after someone has shown them exactly what they think of them is a futile attempt at significance, and significance cannot be given by others; it must be realized within ourselves. A gold chain would never yell, "I'm solid gold. I'm solid gold. I'm solid gold." It just is solid gold. Remember the line in Shakespeare's "Hamlet" "The lady doth protest too much"? Accusing others of not believing what they themselves have not yet grasped is my take on "Black Lives Matter."

So if you're expecting me to hashtag "Black Lives Matter" or carry a sign or wear a T-shirt, you'll be disappointed. I know I matter, the people who have sense know I matter and those who don't think I matter won't be convinced just because I say it a million times -- and, frankly, those opinions of me do not matter to me.

2. A lot of apologizing going on lately. So ...