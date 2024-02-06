Museum of the Bible is a national treasure

Every high school student should visit Washington, D.C. at least once before they graduate. No matter how much you read and study, there's something special about visiting our nation's capital and seeing the monuments, museums and halls of government.
My first visit was during my freshman year of college. I was invited by U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson to attend the President's Prayer Breakfast. Emerson was the event chairwoman for that year's festivities. Having met her through my involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she thought I would enjoy the experience. I certainly did.
In addition to the breakfast, which included not only the keynote event but also several other sessions over a couple days, I toured D.C. with my parents. There was the Capitol tour provided by Emerson's staff and a trip to the White House (outside viewing only); a walking tour of most of the monuments; and a guided tour of the Supreme Court. I marveled at each, taking particular note of all the Judeo-Christian references etched in stone.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote the book "Rediscovering God in America." To really understand America's connection to Christianity, read the book. You'll learn about religious connections to the monuments and architecture as well as government traditions with a connection to God.
Recently I traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of the Google News Initiative. The day before the workshop I visited the Museum of the Bible. It's a remarkable space that conveys the message of Scripture in unique and inspired ways. Take, for example, the Old Testament tour. In three minutes visitors experience the Old Testament's major storylines, walking room to room. The use of sound, lights, haze machines and other technology not only tell the stories, you experience the Bible in a new way. Whether it was a dark room that suddenly turned bright white when God created the sun and moon or the burning bush and the voice of God telling Moses to take off his shoes for he was on holy ground, visitors walk away with a deeper appreciation of God's Word.
A virtual reality tour of Israel was a highlight for me. Visitors put on VR goggles and are transported, almost like an out-of-body experience, to Israel. You hover over the Jordan River, visit the Garden of Gethsemane where Christ and his disciples prayed the day before his crucifixion and see the believed church location of Christ's ascension. Plus so much more. Each location also included a specific Scripture reference.
Another virtual reality tour, one I did not have time to experience, takes visitors along a flight tour of the nation's capital to see the many Scriptural references.
A new exhibit featured pieces of Christian artwork while another provided visitors with a brief history of the slave Bible, originally published in London in 1807. "Its publishers deliberately removed portions of the biblical text, such as the exodus story, that could inspire hope for liberation," according to the museum's website. "Instead, the publishers emphasized portions that justified and fortified the system of slavery that was so vital to the British Empire."
One of my favorite exhibits shared the importance of the Bible throughout history. Scripture's influence spans all areas of life: art, science, culture, creativity, human rights, civil rights, religious freedom, Biblical authority, higher education and so much more. One particular statement read: "Perhaps no other book in history has had a greater impact than the Bible. It is the most widely published book ever, read by people in thousands of languages all over the world. In some cultures, its stories, expressions, and ideas have been so thoroughly absorbed they seem almost invisible. The exhibits in these galleries invite you to discover the Bible's presence around you, often in unexpected places hidden in plain sight."
My time at the museum was short. I sacrificed depth in an effort to see as much on display as possible. If you're a Christian, this is a must-see museum that will deepen your faith and bring Scripture to life. If you're not a Christian, it's equally as important to visit. I was amazed by how many people from all walks of life, and presumable of different faiths, visited the museum. Nonbelievers will be challenged and, quite possibly, may leave the museum with a different view of Christianity than when they first arrived.
The Museum of the Bible makes it very clear: The Bible is not some antiquated literary work of yesteryear. Its message is alive and well and continues to inspire many people worldwide. Individuals, communities and, dare I say, the world would be far better off if we all read God's Word on a daily basis. It's certainly challenged me.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.