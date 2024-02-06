Museum of the Bible is a national treasure

Every high school student should visit Washington, D.C. at least once before they graduate. No matter how much you read and study, there's something special about visiting our nation's capital and seeing the monuments, museums and halls of government.

My first visit was during my freshman year of college. I was invited by U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson to attend the President's Prayer Breakfast. Emerson was the event chairwoman for that year's festivities. Having met her through my involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she thought I would enjoy the experience. I certainly did.

In addition to the breakfast, which included not only the keynote event but also several other sessions over a couple days, I toured D.C. with my parents. There was the Capitol tour provided by Emerson's staff and a trip to the White House (outside viewing only); a walking tour of most of the monuments; and a guided tour of the Supreme Court. I marveled at each, taking particular note of all the Judeo-Christian references etched in stone.

Esau Selling His Birthright painting by Hendrick Terbrugghen (attributed to) oil on canvas painting. The painting is one of many on display at the Museum of the Bible’s new art exhibit that features stories from the Bible. Lucas Presson ~ Southeast Missourian

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote the book "Rediscovering God in America." To really understand America's connection to Christianity, read the book. You'll learn about religious connections to the monuments and architecture as well as government traditions with a connection to God.

Recently I traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of the Google News Initiative. The day before the workshop I visited the Museum of the Bible. It's a remarkable space that conveys the message of Scripture in unique and inspired ways. Take, for example, the Old Testament tour. In three minutes visitors experience the Old Testament's major storylines, walking room to room. The use of sound, lights, haze machines and other technology not only tell the stories, you experience the Bible in a new way. Whether it was a dark room that suddenly turned bright white when God created the sun and moon or the burning bush and the voice of God telling Moses to take off his shoes for he was on holy ground, visitors walk away with a deeper appreciation of God's Word.

A virtual reality tour of Israel was a highlight for me. Visitors put on VR goggles and are transported, almost like an out-of-body experience, to Israel. You hover over the Jordan River, visit the Garden of Gethsemane where Christ and his disciples prayed the day before his crucifixion and see the believed church location of Christ's ascension. Plus so much more. Each location also included a specific Scripture reference.