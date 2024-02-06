MU fall due to cowardly leadership, media narrative

Missouri's flagship university -- the University of Missouri -- is in a bit of a pickle.

Enrollment has tanked, revenue is down by millions of dollars, seven residential halls -- once packed with eager freshmen -- are closed and tuition costs are expected to climb to make up for the financial shortfall.

Projected enrollment for the upcoming fall semester is down nearly 15 percent.

Let's turn the clock back to the fall of 2015 when a group of minority students declared the university was a racist hotbed of bigotry and demanded changes.

The national media latched onto the unrest on the heels of the Ferguson riots and put the negative spotlight of attention on dear Ol' Mizzou.

The tepid, weak and cowardly response from the university leadership gave the students the upper hand and led to the resignations of the university president and chancellor.

Now that the media circus has folded its tents and moved to greener pastures, the university is paying the price for classically mishandling the entire situation.

We learned about safe spaces and micro aggressions. And the Mizzou student playbook of disruption was copied on other college campuses.

But more importantly, we learned that free speech ain't so free and there is a price to pay if your political correctness isn't correct enough.

The bullhorns are silent for now, and the protest signs are put to the side for another day.

But what remains are higher tuitions for hardworking families trying to improve their students' lot in life.