Moving the goal line on inappropriate actions

Let me start with a confession. I am a serial hugger.
But in the current social climate, perhaps I need to rethink my absolutely innocent actions.
When is an innocent hug inappropriate? Or a peck on the cheek? Or a wink?
If there is a line not to be crossed, please help men understand those new limits.
No means no and unwanted gestures are always unwanted.
I get that, and every sane man alive should get that.
But we seem to be moving the goal line, and the rules of social interactions are increasingly murky.
What once passed for both parties as friendly banter or an innocent touch is now viewed as a predatory action.
I'm not going to defend disgraced Sen. Al Franken, but one of his accusers said when posing for a picture, he squeezed her waist.
Her waist!
Is that now taboo? If so, fine, just tell us.
We once could all agree on what crossed that mysterious line on male/female interaction.
And no one in their right mind wants to cross that line.
Can I compliment your appearance without being branded a predator?
Can I accept your compliment without thinking there is some ulterior motive?
Most, if not all, of the current headline sexual harassment conversations are truly egregious cases that deserve rebuke.
On this, we can all agree.
As the father of two daughters and five granddaughters, I am protective of any actions they deem inappropriate.
As an employer with a majority female workforce, I am equally as protective.
There is universal agreement to rid society of sexual predators. But in doing so, we must be cautious not to irrevocably damage someone because of a false interpretation of attention.
In our current social climate, male/female interaction has been relegated to a sterile, shallow, generic, distant, cold, impersonal contact devoid of anything remotely sincere or flattering or genuine.
Way back in 1964, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart made famous his assessment of obscenity laws that were before the high court.
To paraphrase Stewart, he said, "I can't define obscenity but I know it when I see it."
And that seems to be where we stand on sexual harassment today.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
