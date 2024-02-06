Moving the goal line on inappropriate actions

Let me start with a confession. I am a serial hugger.

But in the current social climate, perhaps I need to rethink my absolutely innocent actions.

When is an innocent hug inappropriate? Or a peck on the cheek? Or a wink?

If there is a line not to be crossed, please help men understand those new limits.

No means no and unwanted gestures are always unwanted.

I get that, and every sane man alive should get that.

But we seem to be moving the goal line, and the rules of social interactions are increasingly murky.

What once passed for both parties as friendly banter or an innocent touch is now viewed as a predatory action.

I'm not going to defend disgraced Sen. Al Franken, but one of his accusers said when posing for a picture, he squeezed her waist.

Her waist!

Is that now taboo? If so, fine, just tell us.

We once could all agree on what crossed that mysterious line on male/female interaction.