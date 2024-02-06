Motherhood and the future

"The decision to have children has always struck me as an essentially selfish one: You choose, out of a desire for fulfillment or self-betterment or curiosity or boredom or baby-mania or peer pressure, to bring a new human into this world. And it has never seemed more selfish than today."

There are a lot of pressures in the world today. But anything that makes a mother wonder if she's selfish has to be one of the utmost evils. The above quote comes from an essay titled "Giving Birth in the End Times." The essay's writer, Emily Holleman, was pregnant during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and living in California at a time of devastating wildfires.

In explaining some of what had led her to consider motherhood selfish, she writes: "From a global perspective, having a child in a developed nation is among the most environmentally unsound decisions you can make -- a baby born in the United States adds another 58.6 tons of carbon to the atmosphere per year. ... On the individual level, as fires rage and hurricanes form, as water grows scarce and fields lie fallow, it's hard not to wonder: What kind of future can we offer a child?"

Mercifully, though, this is not her final take. Hope is within her, clearly. She has an "And yet." Holleman shares: "On some level we still believe that a baby, our baby, will bring the world, our world, so much more than his carbon footprint."

Holleman does a beautiful thing in giving voice to her inner turmoil. When I read her words about selfishness, my heart immediately went to mothers of unborn children who frequently think that it would be better to have an abortion than to "give up" a child to adoption. Adoption is not abandonment -- it is a remarkable sacrifice and a gift to an adoptive couple and to the child.