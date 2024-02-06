Mother Teresa's example

Malcolm Muggeridge noticed that Mother Teresa and her Missionaries of Charity religious sisters in India radiated joy. "I have been immensely struck by the joyfulness of these Sisters, who do what an outsider might think to be almost impossibly difficult and painful tasks," the British journalist, an avowed atheist, told Mother Teresa in 1968 as he was working on a documentary and book "Something Beautiful for God." That BBC interview introduced her to the world stage.

"We must be able to radiate the joy of Christ, express it in our actions," Mother Teresa said in that interview. "If our actions are just useful actions that give no joy to people, our poor people would never be able to rise up to the call which we want them to hear, that call to come closer to God. We want to make them feel that they are loved."

Muggeridge prompted Mother Teresa to talk about all the children he saw being cared for by the Missionaries of Charity. "Many of those children are unwanted by their parents; some we pick, some we get from hospitals:. They have been left there by their parents," she said. "Some we bring from the jail, some are brought to us by the police. By whatever means they are brought to us, up to now we have never refused a child."

The Sisters saw the people they served, even the most troubled or disagreeable, as miracles of God's creation. "(H) ere in the slums, in the broken body, in the children, we see Christ and we touch him," she said.

A newer documentary about Mother Teresa arrived in theaters last year, "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love," released by the Knights of Columbus. Sept. 5 marked the anniversary of Mother Teresa's death, and I found myself watching it again. More people should.