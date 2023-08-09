Most Americans want nothing to do with Hillary's 'village'

Hillary Rodham Clinton can't say she didn't warn us.

In a new 3,500-word essay on "The Weaponization of Loneliness" in The Atlantic, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate says her jejune 1996 book, "It Takes a Village", forecast the country's current crisis of loneliness and offered still-relevant solutions.

And, oh yeah, hapless lonely people exploited by authoritarian right-wingers basically kept her from the White House in 2016 (and here you thought it was Russia).

Now, social isolation is a real social problem in America, as Hillary correctly recounts in her essay, and it has contributed to the Trump phenomenon. But that it has been uniquely weaponized against progressives, or that conventional progressive policies are the antidote to this deep-seated phenomenon is as absurd and self-serving as you'd expect from a woman who managed one of the more shocking losses in U.S. presidential history and has been offering excuses ever since.

In her telling, an army of so-called incels, or involuntarily celibate men, organized by Steve Bannon is part of a growing threat to U.S. democracy. You can see the appeal of this gloss on our politics to someone who has long warned of the "vast right-wing conspiracy," and uses the phrase, once again, in an essay otherwise devoted to warning about the threats of conspiratorial thinking.

Rather than shadowy forces, from Russian hackers to Bannon's a-socialized acolytes, determining the course of the country, it is the middle of the electorate that remains crucially important, and it is open to persuasion on the big questions. Donald Trump fought Hillary to a draw among independents in 2016 and eked out a narrow victory, and lost them to Biden and was defeated in 2020.