More than enough to go around

Four-hundred forty-two thousand: That’s roughly the number of children in foster care in America. I was with a former foster child, now a mother herself, earlier this month. We were screening a short, powerful documentary called “I Lived on Parker Avenue,” about the challenges and rewards of adoption. Sarah Zagorski told us about growing up with her mother — fighting for food at 5 years old, among other challenges — eventually leading to her being placed in foster care in Louisiana for almost eight years, before finally finding a home with a loving adopted family. When you look at and hear from her now, it’s hard not to want to pray for the young Sarahs of today.

Of the hundreds of thousands of children in foster care, more than 100,000 are adoptable, eligible for placement in “forever families.” We’ve got some 330 million people living in the United States. This can be done. These Sarahs can find loving families. These Sarahs should be given a fighting chance.

November is National Adoption Month, giving us an opportunity to rally to the cause and shine a light on something everyone should be talking about. It coincides with the start of the holiday season, which traditionally brings families together. So, what about the kids who don’t have food, family or fun? What about the children who have no sense of normal?

We screened the adoption documentary at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, which happens to be next to a Planned Parenthood clinic — sharing a wall — yards away from Margaret Sanger Square, named for the founder of what became Planned Parenthood. Recently, while leaving the Sheen Center, I was confronted with clinic escorts and pro-life sidewalk counselors. And then I saw a young couple who looked like their dreams had died. The woman looked like life had been sucked out of her. Which is, of course, exactly what had happened.