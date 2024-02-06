Montana, where American still works

I'm a lucky American.

Thanks to my wife Colleen's job as a travel agent, in the last two weeks I've been to Europe and back.

I was able to tag along with Colleen, as I often do, when she took a group of tourists to France's Bordeaux wine country.

While I was gone things looked like they were starting to improve a little at home.

The Biden administration was still doing its best to cripple the economy, bankrupt the federal government and destroy our energy industry with their insane green policies.

But the stock market bounced up nicely.

National gasoline prices continued their slow fall toward $4.25 a gallon (except in California).

And Nancy Pelosi didn't start World War III by visiting Taiwan.

While I was in Europe, a friend from Pittsburgh, an ex-newspaper journalist named Bill Steigerwald, drove from Western Pennsylvania to Montana with his wife and daughter.

It's a 1,900-mile road trip -- one way -- but Bill's used to driving across America and meeting strangers. He still thinks it's fun at 74.

For decades he did what he calls "drive-by journalism" for the Los Angeles Times (in the 1980s) and two Pittsburgh daily papers.

And in 2010 for his book "Dogging Steinbeck," he carefully retraced the road trip John Steinbeck made around the U.S. in 1960 and turned it into his iconic bestseller "Travels With Charley."

Bill drove by himself, racked up 11,276 miles in about 40 days and met hundreds of Americans from Maine to California. Unlike many journalists, he liked 99.9% of the flyover people he met.

Bill still meets -- and, as he says, "gently interrogates" -- people all the time when he travels.

This week, in an email from the middle of barely populated Montana, he wrote, "Don't be too worried about the future, Mike."

"In the last week I've met half a dozen good, hard-working, ordinary people out here who prove that the politicians in D.C. can't completely wreck America with their bad policies."