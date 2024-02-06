Money not solution to crime

Over the Easter weekend, Chicago proved once again why it has become the poster child of urban violence. In just one 18-hour period, 29 people were shot in the Windy City.

Despite this senseless carnage, law enforcement officials in Chicago are touting the fact that shootings are actually less this year than last year.

In an odd twist of warped thinking, somehow this lower-than-expected weekend crime spree is some sort of celebration. Talk about low expectations!

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see the root cause of this crime wave -- dysfunctional families, drugs and gang violence all too often combine in the urban setting to create an environment of lawlessness that must be condemned and addressed.

The shootings topped 40 before church services had ended Sunday noon. And yet, this is not an atypical weekend in Chicago.

It's far too easy to point out that each of these lawless urban cesspools have long been under Democratic party control.

The problem isn't one political party. The problem is the big government, state-dependent philosophy that dooms generations of young people who see no future and lack a family structure that includes a strong male role model.

The long-waged and highly flawed War on Drugs has siphoned billions of dollars into a failed attempt to rid society of the scourge of drugs. And yet within the profitable world of drug sales, crime has become the stepchild.

There is simply no single answer nor quick fix to the issue of urban crime. And to be fair, crime indeed is not isolated to the urban settings. But it's the sheer numbers that catch our attention in big city crime.

At the same time the news outlets were reporting the Chicago violence comes a report on the 1,715 convicted felons former President Obama pardoned during the closing hours of his administration.